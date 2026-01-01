Rare 1997 Video Shows Indians Revealing Their New Year Resolutions: "I Want To Spend Less"

A rare and nostalgic video clip from 1997 recently went viral on Instagram, featuring everyday Indians sharing their humorous and relatable New Year's resolutions. The footage is a "people-bite" segment from the popular late-night talk show Movers and Shakers, hosted by Shekhar Suman. The clip captures a variety of candid responses that have charmed internet users with their simplicity and raw honesty.

One woman resolves to go on a strict diet, swearing off chaat and sweets, only to be seen moments later ordering four plates of pav bhaji with extra butter. Another young woman humorously expresses a desire to have "as many boyfriends as possible," while a man jokingly aims for "at least one [girlfriend] a month".

Conflicting views on money were captured, with one person aiming to "spend less" while another boldly declared they would "spend more money". Another man says he plans to start wearing "jeans and T-shirts," and a young boy states his resolution is to "not carry books to school".

"A rare people-bite clip from 1997, capturing how ordinary Indians spoke about New Year resolutions," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video gained significant traction on social media platforms, ahead of the 2026 New Year. Users noted that people in the 90s appeared "civilised, educated, and chill," with many commenting on the genuine happiness and casual intelligence displayed by the interviewees.

"People were more cool in the 90s," one user quipped, while another said, "Notice they were so casual and smarter. Some politically incorrect answers were taken with a pinch of salt and it was good fun. Unlike today where people tear apart each other over opinions. Man 90s were such a charm."

A third said, "This is 28 years ago. And their english is just surprising," while a fourth added, "Do you see the happiness in their eyes?"