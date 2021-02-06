Rapper Gets $24 Million Pink Diamond Embedded In His Forehead

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert revealed that he has got a pink diamond implanted in his forehead.

Lil Uzi Vert has a thing for bling - so much so that the American rapper has got a huge pink diamond implanted in his forehead. The natural rock reportedly costs a whopping $24 million and comes from his favorite jewelry designer, Elliot Eliantte, according to Page Six.

Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, unveiled his latest face piercing earlier this week, and it has since taken the Internet by storm.

"Beauty is pain," the 26-year-old captioned an Instagram video which shows him with the huge pink diamond embedded in his forehead. The video has gone viral with 13 million views in two days, racking up more than 87,000 comments.

Lil Uzi Vert is known to have a penchant for expensive watches, cars and designer clothes - but he says this diamond is by far his most expensive purchase.

He revealed on Twitter that he has spent the last four years paying for the diamond.

"I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017," the rapper and songwriter wrote.

In separate tweets, he also revealed that the stone is between 10 to 11 carats and costs more than his Bugatti.

He brushed off criticism from a fan who said he should have had the diamond set in a ring, writing: "If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha... And yes I do have insurance [sic]."

Fans on social media were quick to compare the rapper's new look to Vision, the Marvel superhero powered by the Mind Stone. Some social media users said the stone looked off-centre, which Lil Uzi Vert denied.