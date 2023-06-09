55-Carat Ruby, Rare Pink Diamond Fetch Nearly $35 Million Each At Auction

Both the diamonds were discovered in mines inm Africa.

A 55.2-carat diamond was recently sold for nearly $35 million at an auction in New York, according to a report in CNN. The ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to be sold at the auction, the report further said. The auction was earlier this month, less than a year after Canadian firm Fura Gems discovered it at one of the company's mines in Mozambique, Africa, the outlet further said in its report.

Along with this, a rare pink diamond was also auctioned at Sotheby's Magnificent Jewels sale for more than $30 million. Named "The Eternal Pink", the internally flawless fancy vivid purplish-pink diamond was billed as "the most vivid pink diamond to ever come to market", as per a Forbes report.

It sold for an identical $34.8 million - about the same price as the ruby - creating a world auction record for a fancy purplish-pink diamond. It had a pre-sale estimate of $35 million.

Before this auction, the previous record for a purplish-pink diamond was achieved in 2019 when a 10.64-carat diamond sold for $19.9 million at Sotheby's Hong Kong, said Forbes.

"The Eternal Pink" was discovered by De Beers at the Damtshaa mine in Botswana.

The finished ruby, meanwhile, was described as "exceedingly rare" and "the most valuable and important" ruby ever to come to market by Sotheby's. It's named Estrela de Fura, which means Star of Fura in Mozambique's official language, Portuguese.

The previous auction record for a ruby was set by the Sunrise Ruby, a 25.59-carat stone found in Myanmar that fetched $30.3 million in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2015, according to CNN.