Ranbir Kapoor Was Asked If He Would Play Virat Kohli In Biopic. His Reply

Hindi film actor Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor stands as one of the Hindi film industry's most accomplished actors, having crafted an extraordinary space in the world of cinema. His stellar performances have earned him a distinctive place in the hearts of his fans. While engaging in a conversation about the India vs New Zealand semi-final, Mr. Kapoor expressed his thoughts on the ideal actor to portray Virat Kohli in a prospective biopic.

When the anchor, Jatin Sapru, asked Ranbir, Would you like to do Virat Kohli's biopic?

Ranbir Kapoor istantly replied that if a biopic is made about Virat Kohli, then Mr. Kohli should play the role of himself in it because Virat looks better than many actors and his fitness is also very good.

Ranbir Kapoor is ready for the upcoming release of his film "Animal," helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 1, 2023.

The World Cup semifinals kicked off in Mumbai, showcasing a gripping match between India and New Zealand. Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium drew a multitude of celebrities, all eager to witness the thrilling encounter.