Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Shares Dreamy Pics From Sister's Wedding

Anushpala Kamineni married Armaan Ebrahim.

Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela has shared dreamy photographs from her younger sister's wedding on Instagram. Anushpala Kamineni married Armaan Ebrahim in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad. For her wedding, the bride chose a gorgeous pale pink and golden saree, which she accessorised with heavy bridal jewellery. "Truly a very very special day in my life. Sooo much gratitude," Upasana wrote while sharing photographs from her sister's wedding on Instagram. "Thank you for your warm wishes and blessings for my darling sister Anushpala and Armaan Ebrahim," she added.

The first two pics from the wedding album show the bride and groom, while the next two photos also feature their families. Ram Charan and Upasana were seen posing with the newlyweds in one of the pics.

Anushpala and Emraan's wedding took place at the Domakonda Fort near Hyderabad in Telangana. A pic shared by photographer Joseph Radhik shows the stunning firework display that took place during the wedding festivities.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela had also shared some pics from the pre-wedding festivities on Instagram on Tuesday. For one of the wedding functions, she repeated a lehenga that she first wore nine years ago. Upasana thanked designer Anamika Khanna for recreating her "Poshama Panduga" outfit for her sister's wedding.

For the wedding itself, Upasana chose a lovely garara in shades of golden. Take a look at some more pics from the fairytale wedding here:

The daughter of Anil and Shobana Kamineni, Anushpala is the Vice President of Apollo Group. She got engaged to car racer Armaan Ebrahim, son of the ex-Indian F3 champion Akbar Ebrahim, back in September.

