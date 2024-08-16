Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks To Remain Closed On August 19 In These States

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Monday, August 19.

Raksha Bandhan, also referred to as Rakhi, will be celebrated across the country on Monday, August 19. The festival is celebrated in the month of Shravan - generally in August. On this occasion, sisters tie a thread, known as rakhi, on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their good health and prosperity. Now, as Rakhi is just a few days away, a lot of people must be wondering whether banks will be closed in all states on the day of the festival. The answer for the same is banks will not be closed everywhere. Both public and private sector banks will remain shut in cities that will observe the holiday on Monday, as per the bank holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Here is the complete list of banks which will remain closed on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024:

Tripura

Gujarat

Odisha

Uttarakhand

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Raksha Bandhan, which means "safety" and "bond" in literal translation, honours the special relationship between siblings. The festival is celebrated on the day of the full moon, or Purnima, in the Hindu month of Shravan.

On this day, a sister applies tilak to the brother's forehead and then ties the rakhi around his wrist for his health and prosperity. The brother thanks her by giving her something in exchange. Nowadays, even friends and distant relatives have begun the habit of tying rakhi to each other in addition to brothers and sisters.

Notably, Drik Panchang states that the Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony would begin at 1:30 pm and will go on for seven hours and 48 minutes, ending at 9:08 pm on August 19.

Complete list of bank holidays in August

August 20 (Tuesday): To mark Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, banks will remain closed in Kochi

August 24 (Saturday): Banks will be shut across the country due to the fourth Saturday

August 25 (Sunday): Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

August 26 (Monday): Banks will closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi