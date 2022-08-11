Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Rakhi Art On Puri Beach

Picture shows beautiful Rakhi sand art created by Mr Pattnaik on Rakshabandhan.

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan 2022, Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a big beautiful Rakhi on the Puri beach. Mr Pattnaik posted the photo of his beautiful sand art on his official Twitter handle.

Best wishes to all on the occasion of Happy #RakshaBandhan ???? pic.twitter.com/pt026enbo4 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 11, 2022

"Best wishes to all on the occasion of Happy Rakshabandhan," Mr Pattnaik wrote while sharing the post.

In only a few hours, the post received over 5,000 likes, with hundreds of users re-tweeting it.

Mr Pattnaik regularly posts the photos of the beautiful sand sculptures he creates on Puri beach.

Recently, Mr Pattnaik congratulated Droupadi Murmu for becoming the President with a beautiful sand sculpture.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrated on the full moon, also known as Purnima, in the Shravan month of Hindu calendar. On this particular occasion, sisters tie rakhi around their brothers' wrists and wish them long life, happiness, and success. In exchange, the brothers promise to protect their sisters for the rest of their lives.

Mr Pattnaik also created beautiful sculpture of the annual Rath Yatra to pay respect to Lord Jagannath when the mega event was held last month. His sand art contained 125 chariots to mark the 125th Rath Yatra in Odisha.