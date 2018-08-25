Raksha Bandhan 2018: Images, GIFs to Share on Whatsapp, Facebook This Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Celebrate the festival of Rakhi with these images and messages

The festival of Raksha Bandhan, also known as the festival of Rakhi, is celebrated every year as a tribute to the loving relationship between a brother and a sister. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread, known as a rakhi, on their brothers' wrists. Brothers, in turn, promise to always protect their sisters. Hence the name Raksha Bandhan, where "Raksha" means protect and "Bandhan" means bond. This year, Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is falling on a Sunday - August 26. To celebrate this festival, brothers and sisters meet and exchange wishes. Sisters then tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists, and an exchange of gifts usually takes place. Those who cannot meet exchange wishes over the phone and on the Internet.

Are you celebrating Raksha Bandhan away from your siblings? Don't worry! We have compiled a list of images and GIFs you can share with your siblings to let them know you are thinking of them on this special occasion.

Here are some Raksha Bandhan images you can share with your brothers and sisters over WhatsApp and social media to make their day.

A picture not enough to express your special bond? Here are some Raksha Bandhan GIFs you can send to your sisters and brothers:

Having a sibling is like having a friend for life. To let your siblings know how much you appreciate their friendship and support, here are some Raksha Bandhan messages and wishes you can share with them too.

