Rakhi 2018: Messages, Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Greetings To Share With Your Siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2018: The festival is a celebration of sibling love.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on Sunday, August 26, this year. On this festival, sisters tie a sacred thread called rakhi to their brothers' wrists. In turn, brothers promise to always protect their sisters. Of course, the exchange of gifts between siblings is an added bonus to this loving festival. Though traditionally the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated by sisters tying rakhis to their brothers, today it is not uncommon to see sisters tying rakhis to each other as well. Raksha Bandhan, after all, is a celebration of sibling love. There is no better occasion than Raksha Bandhan to let your siblings know that you love them. To help put your feelings into words, we have compiled a list of messages and greetings that you can share with your siblings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Here are some Raksha Bandhan messages, greetings, images and wishes you can share with your brothers and sisters:

Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Celebrate the festival of sibling love

Happy Raksha Bandhan to my childhood bully, my soul sister, my protector and the only one who knows me inside-out. Hope you have a great day today!

May the festival of Rakhi only remind us that our bond grows stronger with time. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my brother!

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to promise my dear sister that no matter what, I will always stand by your side! Sending you all my love on this special day! Happy Rakhi!

This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God that our bond only grows stronger with each passing year. Sending you love and good wishes on this joyful festival. Happy Rakhi!

Though we may not be together on this Raksha Bandhan, I'm thinking of you and sending lots of love your way.

It's lovely to see my baby brother grow into a smart, kind and caring human being. I love you, Bhai! Happy Rakhi.

Dear sister, I promise to always protect you and have your back, no matter what. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Share this sweet message with your siblings

From childhood to now, you've always stood by my side and supported me. This Rakhi, I promise I will always protect you and care for you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

On the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I remember fondly all the things we did together. From childhood scrapes to fights, from the loving moments we shared to all the times we ratted each other out to mom! Love you, and hope you have a wonderful day!

