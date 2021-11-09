'Bahut Badhiya': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Morning Tea At Odisha Station

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Odisha's Jharsuguda Railway Station.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday morning, enjoyed a hot cup of tea at Jharsuguda railway station in Odisha and shared a video on social media. The minister, who is on a visit to the district to review ongoing railway projects, was filmed drinking tea and having biscuits at a tea stall on a platform. “Bahut Badhiya (very good)” he said after tasting the brew. Mr Vaishnaw then congratulated the tea stall owner for setting up a fine shop. He also went on to enquire about the number of trains that pass through station.

The minister was surrounded by a number of railway and security officials, who, too, had biscuits and snacks with him. He shared the video on Koo App. Watch it below:

Mr Vaishnaw was at Jharsuguda railway station for a surprise inspection.

Here is a look at some reactions to his video:

Another user said that the minister needed to look at the issue of overcharging of food at stations.

Located around 350 km from state capital Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda is a major railway junction in north Odisha.

According to news agency ANI, Mr Vaishnaw on Monday held a high-level review meeting with the General Manager of South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway at Jharsuguda district.