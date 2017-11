Rahul Dravid Quietly Queues Up At Children's Science Fair. Pic Is Viral

Rahul Dravid is being praised for standing in queue like any other parent.

That's Rahul Dravid in a queue with his kids at a science exibhition.

No show off;

no page 3 attitude;

no celebrity airs;

no "do you know who I am?" looks;

Queueing just like any other normal parent... really admirable... pic.twitter.com/NFYMuDqubE - South Canara (@in_southcanara) November 23, 2017

We were there too. It was a pleasure to see Dravid walk around with the commonfolk k one of us. pic.twitter.com/TRkVoxJJtx - Sudhindra (@sudhindranaib) November 24, 2017

He indeed is. My Didi is his son's class teacher. He is very regular for the PTM, she said and no vvip tantrums. pic.twitter.com/5beVECtmFQ - Rajiv K Mishra (@rajivjournalist) November 24, 2017

He is a National Treasure - Vishii (@Indianlyf) November 23, 2017

He is gem of a person..true sportsmanship... - jadav kakoti (@kakoti2011jadav) November 23, 2017

one and only vip who behaves like a common man - Aneesh (@AneeshChandoke) November 23, 2017

A photo of 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid, standing in queue during an event has gone viral on Twitter. Since being shared just 24 hours ago, the photograph has already collected over 12,000 'likes'. According to the caption, it shows the former Indian cricket captain at a science exhibition with his kids. The reason for its popularity? Well, people can't stop praising Rahul Dravid for standing in line like any other parent, sans any 'celebrity airs'.Rahul Dravid has two sons, Samit and Anvay.Although it is unclear when the picture was taken, many have commented on it - some with their personal anecdotes - to talk about Dravid's down-to-earth persona.Only a few days ago, Dravid's humble gesture of congratulating the Nepal coach on their Under-19 Asia Cup win against India had won him praise. "Dravid has been very humble. He congratulated us," Nepal coach Binod Kumar Das was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.Click for more trending news