Rahul Dravid Quietly Queues Up At Children's Science Fair. Pic Is Viral

Rahul Dravid is being praised for standing in queue like any other parent.

That's Rahul Dravid in a queue with his kids at a science exibhition.

No show off;

no page 3 attitude;

no celebrity airs;

no "do you know who I am?" looks;

Queueing just like any other normal parent... really admirable... pic.twitter.com/NFYMuDqubE - South Canara (@in_southcanara) November 23, 2017

We were there too. It was a pleasure to see Dravid walk around with the commonfolk k one of us. pic.twitter.com/TRkVoxJJtx - Sudhindra (@sudhindranaib) November 24, 2017

He indeed is. My Didi is his son's class teacher. He is very regular for the PTM, she said and no vvip tantrums. pic.twitter.com/5beVECtmFQ - Rajiv K Mishra (@rajivjournalist) November 24, 2017

He is a National Treasure - Vishii (@Indianlyf) November 23, 2017

He is gem of a person..true sportsmanship... - jadav kakoti (@kakoti2011jadav) November 23, 2017

one and only vip who behaves like a common man - Aneesh (@AneeshChandoke) November 23, 2017