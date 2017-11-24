Rahul Dravid Quietly Queues Up At Children's Science Fair. Pic Is Viral

That's Rahul Dravid in a queue with his kids at a science exibhition.- South Canara (@in_southcanara) November 23, 2017
No show off;
no page 3 attitude;
no celebrity airs;
no "do you know who I am?" looks;
Queueing just like any other normal parent... really admirable... pic.twitter.com/NFYMuDqubE
Rahul Dravid has two sons, Samit and Anvay.
Although it is unclear when the picture was taken, many have commented on it - some with their personal anecdotes - to talk about Dravid's down-to-earth persona.
We were there too. It was a pleasure to see Dravid walk around with the commonfolk k one of us. pic.twitter.com/TRkVoxJJtx- Sudhindra (@sudhindranaib) November 24, 2017
He indeed is. My Didi is his son's class teacher. He is very regular for the PTM, she said and no vvip tantrums. pic.twitter.com/5beVECtmFQ- Rajiv K Mishra (@rajivjournalist) November 24, 2017
He is a National Treasure- Vishii (@Indianlyf) November 23, 2017
He is gem of a person..true sportsmanship...- jadav kakoti (@kakoti2011jadav) November 23, 2017
one and only vip who behaves like a common man- Aneesh (@AneeshChandoke) November 23, 2017
Only a few days ago, Dravid's humble gesture of congratulating the Nepal coach on their Under-19 Asia Cup win against India had won him praise. "Dravid has been very humble. He congratulated us," Nepal coach Binod Kumar Das was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
