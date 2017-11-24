Rahul Dravid Quietly Queues Up At Children's Science Fair. Pic Is Viral

'A national treasure' writes one person

November 24, 2017
Rahul Dravid is being praised for standing in queue like any other parent.

A photo of 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid, standing in queue during an event has gone viral on Twitter. Since being shared just 24 hours ago, the photograph has already collected over 12,000 'likes'. According to the caption, it shows the former Indian cricket captain at a science exhibition with his kids. The reason for its popularity? Well, people can't stop praising Rahul Dravid for standing in line like any other parent, sans any 'celebrity airs'.
 
Rahul Dravid has two sons, Samit and Anvay.

Although it is unclear when the picture was taken, many have commented on it - some with their personal anecdotes - to talk about Dravid's down-to-earth persona.
 
Only a few days ago, Dravid's humble gesture of congratulating the Nepal coach on their Under-19 Asia Cup win against India had won him praise. "Dravid has been very humble. He congratulated us," Nepal coach Binod Kumar Das was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

 

