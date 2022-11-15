Rafael Nadal Shares Instagram Reel On Taylor Swift's Ready For It Ahead Of Match

The video has garnered more than 77,000 likes and over 801,000 views. (File)

Ahead of his second match of the Nitto ATP Finals against Felix Auger Aliassime, Rafael Nadal shared a fun and motivating video featuring Taylor Swift's hit song 'Ready For It'.

Mr Nadal posted the short clip on Instagram with the caption, "Vamos hoy (Lets go today)". Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 77,000 likes and over 801,000 views.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the tennis star is seen practising his shots and giving autographs to his fans.

Internet users flooded the comment section with love-struck and heart emojis. One user wrote, "let the games begin, are you ready for it". Another said, "Let's do it ! We are so so proud of you. VAMOS RAFA".

A third commented, "Let's go Rafa!! Take rhythm and I'm sure you'll give it all, as always!!!" "Vamos Rafa! We believe in you!" commented fourth.

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, Felix Auger-Aliassime left Rafael Nadal's title hopes at the ATP Finals in tatters as he beat the Spaniard 6-3 6-4 in round-robin action at Turin's Pala Alpitour Stadium on Tuesday.

Now, Mr Nadal, who is the record 22-times Grand Slam champion, has lost four successive ATP Tour matches for the first time since 2009. Mr Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, has won four titles this season.

In Tuesday's match, he sealed the first set with a solid hold and moved a break ahead early in the second. Mr Nadal showed flashes of brilliance, however, could make no impression as he slumped to defeat.

