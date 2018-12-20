Rachel McAdams Wears Breast Pump For Stunning Photoshoot. Pic Is Viral

Rachel McAdams was photographed wearing Versace couture, Bulgari diamonds - and a breast pump.

The campaign to normalise breastfeeding has found a powerful voice in Hollywood actress Rachel McAdams. Rachel, who is best known for her roles in blockbusters like Mean Girls and The Notebook, was recently photographed on the cover of the fashion magazine Girls. Girls. Girls. wearing Versace couture, Bulgari diamonds - and a breast pump.

According to CNN, the stunning photoshoot, which has now gone viral, took place six month ago, after Rachel gave birth to her son.

The magazine's founder, Claire Rothstein, shared the image on Instagram on Wednesday.

"This shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding... Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can't for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of," Claire wrote while sharing the picture, which shows Rachel with her jacket open to reveal a breast pump.

"I don't even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person's perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that's great," she added.

Instagram-users immediately began to applaud Rachel McAdams for normalising pumping. Since being shared online, the picture has collected almost 49,000 'likes', along with thousands of comments praising Rachel.

"Stunning!! I love this!!" wrote one commenter. "Working mothers! you go girlfriend," said another.

Others thanked Rachel for the empowering photograph.

"Thank you for posting this. 7 month pregnant and just had a conversation with my mother in law about breastfeeding where she expressed how "gross big veiny breastfeeding breasts" are and that she thinks breastfeeding should be done in private. Tough thing to hear for a first time mama... but posts like this give me strength. Thanks," one Instagram-user wrote in a heartfelt comment.

"I'm about to become a mum for the first time and this shot is so empowering. Love love love it," said another.

