Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary: History, His Contribution And Other Things To Know

Rabindranath Tagore wrote the national anthems of India and Bangladesh.

May 7 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. It is known as Pachishe Boisakh in West Bengal. Tagore - the poet, novelist, essayist, philosopher and musician - is part of the everyday life of an average Bengali. He was born on this day in Kolkata (then known as Calcutta) in 1861. Rabindranath Tagore is best known for his contribution to the field of Bengali literature and politics. His poems, short stories, songs (referred to as Rabindra sangeet), plays and novels are still revered and analysed in different fields of art.

He was the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize (1913) for his contribution to world literature.

This year, the world is celebrating the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. He penned more than 2,000 songs and several novels, dance dramas and short stories. Some of Tagore's best works are Gora, Gitanjali, Rakta Karabi, Ghare Baire, Shesher Kobita, Raja O Rani, Tasher Desh, Dena Paona and Shanchayita.

The official handle of Nobel Prize posted a tribute for Tagore on this day, saying he received the prize "because of his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse".

We're celebrating the anniversary of the birth of a true great: Rabindranath Tagore, who was born on this day in 1861 in Calcutta, India.



The first non-European literature laureate, he was awarded the Nobel Prize "because of his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse..."

Tagore started writing short stories at the age of 16. His first short story was released in 1877. He wrote many stories between 1891 and 1895. The famous short stories written by him include Kabuliwala, Kshudita Pashan and Atithi.

Tagore penned the national anthem of India (Jana Gana Mana) as well as Bangladesh (Amar Shonar Bangla).

Several events are organised across West Bengal to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary. These include dramas, songs, recitals and many localities.

A champion of social reform and universal humanism, Tagore's works advocate for harmony, empathy, and the celebration of diversity.

As a philosopher, Tagore's ideas on education continue to provoke thought and inspire discourse, leaving an indelible mark on modern Indian thought.