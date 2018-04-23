Queen Elizabeth Rolls Eyes At Prince Charles. He Called Her Mummy

Prince Charles made a heartfelt birthday speech and led the crowd in a birthday cheer for the Queen.

The greatest eyeroll we have ever seen Thank you @Queen_UK x pic.twitter.com/4ys0PbMtdF - Capital Yorkshire (@CapitalYorks) April 23, 2018

Another "Your Majesty, Mummy" moment from Prince Charles as he wishes the Queen a happy birthday pic.twitter.com/K6Nfp7Pq2k - Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) April 21, 2018

Prince Charles calling The Queen 'Mummy' kills it every time, and he knows it!#QueensBirthday#QueensBirthdayParty - James Booth (@MrBooth7) April 21, 2018

That's got to be the poshest "Mummy" I've ever heard. It shocked me and the #Queensbirthdayparty - Annair 2016 (@JustRianna) April 21, 2018

was lucky enough to go to the #Queensbirthdayparty and it was one of the best nights of my life. great knowing prince charles calls the queen 'mummy' - lauren loves dee (@sassydenbrough) April 21, 2018

The Queen's reaction to Charles calling her "Mummy" in public is everything #QueensBirthdayParty#QueenieGotSass - Claire Leonard (@ClaireLeonard1) April 21, 2018

This is the best reaction to "Your Majesty.... mummy." The Prince of Wales. Good ole Charlie. #Queensbirthdayparty That moment stole the show for me. pic.twitter.com/dX0MJM4Zxg - Talking Codswallop (@TCodswallopPod) April 21, 2018