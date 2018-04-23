Queen Elizabeth Rolls Eyes At Prince Charles. He Called Her Mummy

As the event drew to a close, Prince Charles made a heartfelt birthday speech and led the crowd in a birthday cheer of hip hip hip hooray". He began by addressing the British monarch as "Your Majesty" but quickly shifted gears by calling her "Mummy." The Queen's reaction at this precise moment has now gone viral on social media. Much to the amusement of the huge crowd, the Queen rolled her eyes and joined everyone in a chuckle.
The greatest eyeroll we have ever seen Thank you @Queen_UK x pic.twitter.com/4ys0PbMtdF- Capital Yorkshire (@CapitalYorks) April 23, 2018
Another "Your Majesty, Mummy" moment from Prince Charles as he wishes the Queen a happy birthday pic.twitter.com/K6Nfp7Pq2k- Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) April 21, 2018
The reaction has gone all kinds of viral on social media.
Prince Charles calling The Queen 'Mummy' kills it every time, and he knows it!#QueensBirthday#QueensBirthdayParty- James Booth (@MrBooth7) April 21, 2018
That's got to be the poshest "Mummy" I've ever heard. It shocked me and the #Queensbirthdayparty- Annair 2016 (@JustRianna) April 21, 2018
was lucky enough to go to the #Queensbirthdayparty and it was one of the best nights of my life. great knowing prince charles calls the queen 'mummy'- lauren loves dee (@sassydenbrough) April 21, 2018
The Queen's reaction to Charles calling her "Mummy" in public is everything #QueensBirthdayParty#QueenieGotSass- Claire Leonard (@ClaireLeonard1) April 21, 2018
This is the best reaction to "Your Majesty.... mummy." The Prince of Wales. Good ole Charlie. #Queensbirthdayparty That moment stole the show for me. pic.twitter.com/dX0MJM4Zxg- Talking Codswallop (@TCodswallopPod) April 21, 2018
The queen's grand birthday celebrations also included her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, who was accompanied by his fiance, actor Meghan Markle.
The queen typically celebrates her official birthday in June with pomp and her actual birthday, on April 21, in private. This year was a shift from the usual. The concert was held in aid of a new youth charity, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. "This organisation in your name will provide a platform for those working to make a difference in their communities across 53 countries. Your Majesty, Happy Birthday," said Prince Harry, who will be the president of the trust.
(With inputs from AFP)
