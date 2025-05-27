No Signs Of Reconciliation Between King Charles And Prince Harry: Experts

As King Charles and Queen Camilla embark on a two-day visit to Canada to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, royal experts believe a reconciliation with their estranged son, Prince Harry, remains extremely unlikely. Despite the geographical proximity, there are no plans for a private meeting between the two, reported The NY Post.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich said the Duke of Sussex has destroyed the trust between him and the royal family by publicly complaining about issues like his security, which is a constitutional matter.

King Charles considers Prince Harry as unpredictable, like a "loose cannon," and may avoid talking to him as he fears that he might share their private conversations openly with the media, she told Fox News Digital. "There is no sign of reconciliation," she added.

Ms Fordwich added that the royal family is hesitant to talk to him or involve him in private matters as they feel Prince Harry has willingly and knowingly caused pain and public damage via his actions. "In particular, his public comments regarding his father's health and security were viewed as highly inappropriate, as well as counterproductive," she said.

Some royal experts, however, think the king would forego his meeting with his son for practical reasons. Shannon Felton Spence, a former British public affairs official, said the royal trips are planned months ahead.

Every minute is arranged like a diplomatic mission and it seems impossible for the king to take time to meet someone even if they are in close proximity, she added.

Ms Spence said, "While the proximity may raise eyebrows ... physical closeness doesn't always translate to meaningful contact."

During an interview with CBS News earlier this month, Prince Harry said he would love reconciliation with the royal family but his father, King Charles, was not speaking with him. He also said he was devastated by the UK's High Court ruling, which rejected his appeal in the security case.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," he said, adding that he misses parts of the country and thinks it's sad that he won't be able to show his children where he grew up.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital, "Prince Harry is the king's flesh and blood, so of course he would like some sort of reconciliation with his youngest son."

It's been five years since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties. According to The NY Post, he said the main reason for his strained relationship with his royal family was the UK government's decision to take away his security protection.

Prince Harry and Meghan are raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California.