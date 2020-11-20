Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Receive Handmade Anniversary Card From Great Grandchildren

A photograph released on the 73rd wedding anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth received a special card from her great grandchildren to celebrate 73 years of marriage with Prince Philip. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - the Cambridge children - worked together to create a sweet anniversary wish for the British monarch. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh marked their 73rd wedding anniversary by releasing a photograph that shows them opening the colourful card.

"This new image has been released to mark the 73rd wedding anniversary of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh tomorrow," the official Instagram account of the Royal Family said in a post shared yesterday.

"In the photograph Her Majesty and His Royal Highness are seen looking at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers."

In the photograph, a smiling Prince Philip holds the card in his hand. It features a colourful "73" emblazoned at the front. Next to him on the couch at Windsor Castle sits the Queen, wearing a pastel dress. On the table in front of them, a number of other letters and greetings that were sent to them.

A closer look at the card was shared by the Kensington Palace Instagram account, which is the official Instagram account of Prince William and wife Kate.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip married each other on November 20, 1947. The Queen was 21 at the time, and their relationship has lasted the longest of any British sovereign.

The Royal Family also released a picture from their honeymoon to mark their anniversary. The royal couple had spent their honeymoon at Broadlands in Hampshire.

The Queen and Prince Philip are spending lockdown isolating at the Windsor Castle. Their great grandchildren, meanwhile, are isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their parents.