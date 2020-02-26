Python Swallows Beach Towel Whole. Watch How It Was Removed

Vets extracted a beach towel from inside a python in Sydney.

A vet in Australia has captured the moment a whole beach towel was extracted from the stomach of a python. According to 7 News, the 18-year-old female carpet python, named Monty Python by her family, was taken to the Small Animal Specialist Hospital in Sydney after she was caught swallowing the towel.

The hospital shared a video of the surgery that was performed to remove the towel and explained the procedure on Facebook.

"Monty is an 18 year old Female Jungle Carpet Python weighing 5 kg and 3m long, who presented to Dr Olivia Clarke at our Avian and Exotics Department at SASH after she was seen eating an entire beach towel the night before," they wrote on Monday. "Monty was anaesthetised and radiographs were taken to confirm the location of the start of the towel."

After that, a flexible endoscope was used to visualize the towel sitting in the snake's stomach. The medicine team then used "very long forceps", placed through the endoscope, to grasp the towel. "Once we had a good grip, the towel was able to be carefully removed from the gastrointestinal tract," the hospital wrote, adding that both Monty and the beach towel lived to see another day.

Watch a video of the surgery below:

Since being shared online two days ago, the video has been viewed almost 3,000 times. In the comments section, Daniel O'Sullivan, the python's owner, thanked the vets. "Seriously can't thank Dr Olivia & her staff enough!!! Absolute in awe of them all for what they did to save my beloved family pet," he wrote.

Monty was discharged from hospital the same day and is back to being her "happy, hungry self."