Pune's 'Tandoori Tea' Stirs Up Heated Chai Pe Charcha On Twitter

Pramod Bankar and Amol Rajdeo, the men behind the concept, tell news agency ANI the idea for "tandoori tea" stems from the milk made by their grandmothers in their village. They decided to use a similar method to make tea, istead.
"In this unique tea-making process, kulhads are roasted in a pre-heated tandoor. Then, semi-cooked tea is poured into the extremely hot kulhads to bubble over as it finishes cooking. The hot clay pot gives the tea a smoky flavour," Mr Rajdeo explained to ANI.
A Pune based tea shop sells 'Tandoori Tea.' Shop owner says, 'we have a unique tea-making process. We first roast kulhads in a pre-heated tandoor & pour semi-cooked tea into the extremely hot kulhads. We let it bubble over & once done, the chai gets a smoky flavour.' #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/QpIbNklzds— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018
So, can "tandoori tea" substitute the perfect cuppa tea? Some were quickly convinced.
chai is life pic.twitter.com/BTVP9bD8Wh— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) May 24, 2018
Many loved the idea, including an MP from Rajasthan:
A great innovation....I would certainly like to taste it when ever in Pune.— Harish Meena MP (@HC_meenaMP) May 24, 2018
"I'm a tea lover and would love to visit this place," wrote one person. "Had tea here, it's wonderful smoky taste," tweeted another.
Others were not so sure:
May 24, 2018
"I am a big chai fan but but but... No thanks. I am happy sipping my cuppa chai," tweeted one person. "Drink few times, avg tea & unique idea but make no difference in terms of taste (sic)," wrote another.
Comments"Let's get it patented or it will be known as smoked tea from West soon," joked someone on Twitter - perhaps anticipating that someone may "borrow" this desi idea, repackage it and sell it back to us with a videsi twist (think chai tea lattes or turmeric lattes).
What do you think of "tandoori tea"? Let us know in the comments section.
trending news