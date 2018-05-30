Pune's 'Tandoori Tea' Stirs Up Heated Chai Pe Charcha On Twitter

Chai with "tandoori tadka ": love the idea or hate it?

Chai-La in Pune's Kharadi sells "Tandoori Tea"

New Delhi:  For a nation of tea-drinkers, the idea of chai with a "tandoori tadka" may prove a little hard to swallow. The innovative hot beverage is being served up in Pune's Chai-La and has caused quite a stir on social media.

Pramod Bankar and Amol Rajdeo, the men behind the concept, tell news agency ANI the idea for "tandoori tea" stems from the milk made by their grandmothers in their village. They decided to use a similar method to make tea, istead.

"In this unique tea-making process, kulhads are roasted in a pre-heated tandoor. Then, semi-cooked tea is poured into the extremely hot kulhads to bubble over as it finishes cooking. The hot clay pot gives the tea a smoky flavour," Mr Rajdeo explained to ANI.
 

So, can "tandoori tea" substitute the perfect cuppa tea? Some were quickly convinced.
 

Many loved the idea, including an MP from Rajasthan:
 

"I'm a tea lover and would love to visit this place," wrote one person. "Had tea here, it's wonderful smoky taste," tweeted another. 

Others were not so sure:
 

"I am a big chai fan but but but... No thanks. I am happy sipping my cuppa chai," tweeted one person. "Drink few times, avg tea & unique idea but make no difference in terms of taste (sic)," wrote another.

"Let's get it patented or it will be known as smoked tea from West soon," joked someone on Twitter - perhaps anticipating that someone may "borrow" this desi idea, repackage it and sell it back to us with a videsi twist (think chai tea lattes or turmeric lattes).

What do you think of "tandoori tea"? Let us know in the comments section.

