Pufferfish Eats Snake, Scorpion And Centipede. Video Is Stuff Of Nightmares

The pufferfish eating a centipede in a tank.

What's creepier than a snake, a scorpion and a centipede? Turns out, it's this video of a pufferfish that ends up eating all three of them. A video circulating online shows a terrifying video of a pufferfish devouring all three creepy-crawlies, one after another. While the video makes for an uncomfortable watch that may leave you with haunting nightmares, it may also be hard for you to look away from what's happening on your screen.

The clip was shared on Reddit about a week ago and has since collected over 54,000 upvotes and more than 3,100 comments. The GIF shows the pufferfish, alone in the tank, being fed. Perhaps the toughest and scariest to watch is when it eats up the scorpion.

A shorter clip showing the pufferfish eating the centipede was also posted on Twitter. Since being shared on August 10, the video has collected over 6.2 million views.

A puffer fish will eat all your nightmares. pic.twitter.com/qYKFAQWdNl - Jay Kirell (@JasonKirell) August 10, 2018

And because the video itself wasn't enough, here are more tweets to... you know... make things scarier.

In case you were wondering how a puffer fish is able to eat these things, this is it's mouth: pic.twitter.com/w9q2pAEj7b - Jay Kirell (@JasonKirell) August 10, 2018

I've had a few people ask how the puffer fish survives being stung by the scorpion.



Two reasons.



One, not all scorpions are venomous and this one probably wasn't.



Two, puffer fish don't have scales like normal fish. They have bony plates with spikes on them.



Their skeleton: pic.twitter.com/7oWpXNMix7 - Jay Kirell (@JasonKirell) August 10, 2018

People on Reddit and Twitter are quite shook.

"I was not prepared for that level of savage from such a cute-looking fish. Disturbing," says one Reddit user. "Seriously... Feeding that thing every day would be unimaginably horrifying," says another.

Advertisement

"Oh good, so I'm now terrified of a thing that looks like Flounder from the Little Mermaid's out of shape cousin," a Twitter user says. "Here comes a whole new set of nightmares, wow," says another.

According to National Geographic, pufferfish usually eat invertebrates and algae. However, large specimens may even eat clams, mussels and shellfish using their hard beaks. Pufferfish is also considered a delicacy. Known as fugu in Japan, the expensive fish can only be prepared by licensed and trained chefs. If not prepared properly, it can even cause death.