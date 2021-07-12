Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Is A Proud Mom At Son's First Photography Exhibition

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with son Raihan Rajiv Vadra.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Instagram this afternoon to share three photos from her son's debut photography exhibition. 'Dark Perception: An exposition of Light, Space and Time' by Raihan Rajiv Vadra opened at Delhi's Bikaner House on Sunday. This is the first solo exhibition for the 20-year-old. "Proud of my boy for finding his own path, for working hard towards his goals and basically for being such a sweetheart!" Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Instagram. "His first exhibition, 'Dark Perception: An exposition of Light, Space and Time' is currently on at Bikaner House, New Delhi up to the 17th of July," she added.

She shared two photos with her son, taken during the opening of the exhibit at Bikaner House. The third shows a banner designed for the photography exhibition.

The post has racked up nearly 10,000 'likes' and a ton of comments from people congratulating Mr Vadra on the debut.

Raihan Rajiv Vadra is the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and husband Robert Vadra. He's a keen photographer whose page on Instagram has amassed over 12,000 followers.

In an interview with Open Magazine, Mr Vadra had revealed that his passion for photography began when he was just eight and spent time accompanying his mother to the jungles as she worked on her book, Ranthambhore: The Tiger's Realm.

Ranthambore and its tigers, in fact, feature prominently in Mr Vadra's own work. He had once called it his "favourite place" in an Instagram post.

In March, Mr Vadra had also shared a series of stunning tiger photographs taken during his trip to Ranthambore National Park last year.

More recently, eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that one of Raihan Vadra's photographs featured in the background of uncle Rahul Gandhi's video.