Princess Charlotte Is Spitting Image Of Queen Elizabeth In New Pics, Says Twitter

People were struck by the resemblance between 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth at her age.

Offbeat | | Updated: May 02, 2019 14:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
 

Twitter can't stop marvelling at the resemblance between Princess Charlotte and her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth in a set of new pictures released on the occasion of Charlotte's birthday on Thursday. The photos were shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton on social media, and show the little royal at their home in Norfolk and at the Kensington Palace.  "The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk," wrote Kensington Palace while sharing the pictures online.

While two pictures show her in a grey cardigan, a third shows her smiling for the camera in a summery blue dress.

Many people were immediately struck by the resemblance between 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth at her age.

As People magazine put it, Charlotte and her great grandmother share the same eye structure, the same blue eyes and the same hair colour - something that many netizens also noticed

They also noticed their similar tastes in clothes

Some also compared her to mum Kate Middleton

Who do you think Princess Charlotte resembles? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

queen elizabeth 2Princess CharlotteQueen Elizabeth

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
May DayFaniMasood AzharNess WadiaElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesOppo F11 ProRealme C2IPL TicketsVideocon D2HCBSE 12th ResultHero XPulseFlipkart SaleCBSE ResultAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................