Princess Charlotte Is Spitting Image Of Queen Elizabeth In New Pics, Says Twitter

Twitter can't stop marvelling at the resemblance between Princess Charlotte and her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth in a set of new pictures released on the occasion of Charlotte's birthday on Thursday. The photos were shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton on social media, and show the little royal at their home in Norfolk and at the Kensington Palace. "The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk," wrote Kensington Palace while sharing the pictures online.

While two pictures show her in a grey cardigan, a third shows her smiling for the camera in a summery blue dress.

Many people were immediately struck by the resemblance between 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth at her age.

Princess Charlotte is so much like her father Prince William & great Gand mother The Queen. Lotte is very cute. pic.twitter.com/ZFcEz8NcNh — Crown Pandora ???? (@CrownPandora) May 1, 2019

Delightful new photos of birthday girl #PrincessCharlotte 4 years old today, taken by mum at #KensingtonPalace and #AnmerHall in Norfolk. What strikes me is the uncanny resemblance #Charlotte has to The Queen and the late Queen Mother pic.twitter.com/ALjuj0XJMe — Dickie Arbiter (@RoyalDickie) May 2, 2019

As People magazine put it, Charlotte and her great grandmother share the same eye structure, the same blue eyes and the same hair colour - something that many netizens also noticed

Much is being made of how similar Princess Charlotte looks in her 4th birthday pictures released today - to someone else in her family. (That's the Queen in the 1930s).

Happy birthday from all of us

???? ????

(Perhaps Charlotte will get a birthday twin today?? #babysussex) pic.twitter.com/vRLMAzLe2E — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 2, 2019

They also noticed their similar tastes in clothes

Some also compared her to mum Kate Middleton

The parallels are honestly too much for my heart. The Cambridge girls, ladies and gentlemen. ???? pic.twitter.com/vz2NkDBo5M — Kate Middleton Fans (@RoyallyKate) May 1, 2019

Who do you think Princess Charlotte resembles? Let us know using the comments section.

