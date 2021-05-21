Prince William Got COVID-19 Jab, But It Was His Biceps That Caught Internet’s Eye

Prince William received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The British Royal Family is a social media favourite. From juicy gossip to weird facts, the British royals have been the subject of many animated discussions on various platforms. Recently, one Royal Family member found himself in the middle of a social media storm, albeit in a fun way. It all started when Prince William set out to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. William, who is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, obtained the vaccine at London's Science Museum. The 38-year-old, who had contracted coronavirus last year, shared his experience of getting the vaccine with his social media followers.

Thanking those working on the frontlines, the older son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana wrote, “On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."

While the lovely message was not unnoticed, there was something that got a little too much attention. It was William's biceps that caught the eyes of Twitter users, who could help but bring it up, repeatedly, in the comments section of the post.

Responding to the photo, one user said, “Pardon me, Prince William, do you have a license to operate those guns.”

Another user simply said, “Works out”.

“Everyone is talking about the jab and here, I am looking at those guns. Well done, Wills,” read another comment.

Then there were a few who said, “This should be illegal.”

One of the users wrote that it looked like William had been dedicating some special workouts to tone his arms.

Many users from Britain were even impressed that they had managed to get both doses of the vaccine before Prince William, who is second-in-line to the throne.

In addition to Prince William, several other members of the Royal Family have also received their COVID-19 shots. The 95-year-old monarch as well as her son, Prince Charles have received the vaccine. The Queen has urged the people of the country to get vaccinated and said that having the shot was very quick and did not hurt at all.