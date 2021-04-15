Prince Philip And The Queen With Their Great-Grandchildren In Never-Seen-Before Pic

Prince Philip photographed with seven of his great-grandchildren in 2018.

Members of the British royal family have shared never-seen-before photos of Prince Philip, who died on Friday aged 99, as a way to honour and remember him. On Wednesday, the royal family's official Instagram account shared a series of photographs of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as "a father, grandfather and great-grandfather."

In one throwback photograph, the Duke of Edinburgh was seen posing on horseback with his son, Prince Charles. In another, he and the Queen stand with Prince William and Kate, and a third pic shows him laughing with granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

"Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather," reads the caption.

The royal family also shared a photograph of the Queen and Prince Philip with seven of their great-grandchildren. The photograph was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018 at Balmoral Castle. It shows Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a couch with their great-grandparents. Prince Louis sits sweetly on the Queen's lap.

Also in this photograph are cousins of the Cambridge children. Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall and Savannah Phillips were all photographed with Prince Philip and the Queen, their great-grandparents.

Two days ago, Prince William had remembered his grandfather as "an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."

He shared a photo of Prince Philip with Prince George and wrote, "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

Prince Philip, the longest serving royal consort in British history, died peacefully at Windsor Castle, west of London, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

