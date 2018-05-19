Prince Harry Teared Up At His Wedding And The Internet Cried With Him

"I can't stop crying," writes one Twitter user

Prince Harry was filmed wiping away tears.

In an absolutely sweet moment during the gorgeous royal wedding ceremony,  Prince Harry was spotted wiping away tears as his now-wife Meghan Markle stood next to him. The whole world watched as the British royal teared up on seeing his radiant bride walking down the aisle in a stunning in a Givenchy gown. During the wedding service, he was filmed getting emotional and wiping tears away - giving the entire Internet a whole lot of feels. Meghan Markle was walked down the aisle by Harry's father, Prince Charles.
 
The 33-year-old royal welled up just as Meghan, now officially the Duchess of Sussex, joined him at the altar at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The moment had netizens sighing:
 
Many admitted to welling up too at the sight of the lovely couple
 
Prince Harry wasn't the only one who got emotional at the royal wedding. Meghan Markle's mother, Doris Ragland, also teared up as her daughter wed Harry.
 
Harry was dressed in his official British Army Blue and Royals frock coat uniform for the occasion, while Meghan wore a boat neck gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, accessorized with The Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara.

With the ceremony now over, a carriage procession through Windsor is now taking place. The Queen will then host a reception for around 600 guests at Windsor Castle's St. George's hall.

