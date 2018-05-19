Prince Harry Teared Up At His Wedding And The Internet Cried With Him

YOU'RE NOT CRYING I'M CRYING, HARRY #HarryandMeghan#RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/3Fb5MCg1mt- GIPHY (@GIPHY) May 19, 2018
The 33-year-old royal welled up just as Meghan, now officially the Duchess of Sussex, joined him at the altar at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The moment had netizens sighing:
Harry can't stop looking at Meghan and I can't stop crying over it.- Hedy (@JustHedyJ) May 19, 2018
Prince Harry wiping his tears got me good. I'll bet he's thinking about how his Mother isn't there #RoyalWedding#HarryandMeghanpic.twitter.com/LiXCcGK9dj- Shelley Benhoff (@SBenhoff) May 19, 2018
Many admitted to welling up too at the sight of the lovely couple
Oh my god i can't see any more of Harry and Meghan looking into eachothers eyes I'm literally drowning in tears #RoyalWedding- Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) May 19, 2018
I just want someone to look at me the way Harry looks at Meghan. Be blessed and may your life be full of happiness and love. I am impressed to tears #RoyalWedding#RoyalWedding2018pic.twitter.com/Fbq1zbF9Yd- Codrua (@codruc1) May 19, 2018
Prince Harry wasn't the only one who got emotional at the royal wedding. Meghan Markle's mother, Doris Ragland, also teared up as her daughter wed Harry.
I can really feel the love & pride from Meghan's mother in this moment #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/y17WMX1GUX- BibaGirrrl (@BibaGirrrl) May 19, 2018
Harry was dressed in his official British Army Blue and Royals frock coat uniform for the occasion, while Meghan wore a boat neck gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, accessorized with The Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara.
With the ceremony now over, a carriage procession through Windsor is now taking place. The Queen will then host a reception for around 600 guests at Windsor Castle's St. George's hall.
