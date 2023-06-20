US Game Show Contestant Dislocated His Shoulder Himself While Celebrating Victory

Henry dislocated his shoulder on stage.

A winning contestant on the American television game show The Price Is Right dislocated his shoulder while celebrating his win on the show.

This incident occurred when the winner was jubilantly pumping his fist in the air.

However, the game show has informed the viewers on its Instagram post that Henry is now feeling better and healed.

The Price Is Right team shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, "He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER. #PriceIsRight (Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!)".

Watch the video here:

The video has become so popular that it has received around 4.4 million views on Instagram. With nearly 50 thousand likes and several users leaving interesting comments on it.



"Maybe they can have them tone down the excitement and just act naturally," commented a user.

"Plot twist! This was the plan the whole time. She was better at spinning the wheel!" wrote another user.

"They tell you to exaggerate your responses, often resulting in embarrassment, injury, or both," commented a third user.