''Precious'': IIM Alumnus Shares Pic Of Letter His Mother Sent During First Year Of College

Children always look up to their parents and depend on them for emotional support, especially when they are about to embark on a new chapter of life. Recently, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C), shared a picture of the sweet letter his mother sent him during his first year of college. The straightforward yet profound letter, written in Tamil, advises him to reach out to family, focus on his studies, avoid wasting time, contemplate Bhagawan, and observe Gayathri Japam on Wednesdays.

''Amma's letter to me when I was at IIM the first year,'' wrote Srikrishna Swaminathan while sharing the letter on X. The letter says, ''Call home, study, don't waste time, think of Bhagawan [God] and Wednesday is Gayathri Japam. Appa is fine. Love, Amma.''

Internet users loved the heartwarming letter with people hailing the timeless wisdom and love found in the mother's simple words. Some also got nostalgic and remembered the golden era of writing letters. Others said that their parents also give them similar instructions now, albeit on phone calls.

One user wrote, ''Adorable! I also have one such letter from Mom when I left home for college the first time.''

Another commented, ''Reminds me of my college days from 1984 to 1988 Age of no phone no emails no WhatsApp We used to look at the floor after opening the room door to check if we got a letter.''

A third said, ''Wonderful cute and a simple letter. Can see how much your mom was devoted to Bhagavan.''

A fourth added, ''Can confirm that these instructions largely remain the same even now. Just via call instead of a letter.''