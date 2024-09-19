IIM Raipur Announces Fourth Batch Of Digital Health Programmes

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has commenced the fourth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Digital Health (PGCPDH) and Diploma Programme in Digital Health (DPDH). The programmes have been launched in collaboration with Academy of Digital Health Sciences. The batch for the ongoing session will begin on November 2024.



Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the IIM Raipur for detailed information. Registration for both programmes started on August 1, 2024.



The one-year PGCPDH and DPDH are designed to equip future leaders with a comprehensive understanding of the evolving digital health landscape. The course will be imparted through comprehensive online classes. The participants will be assessed on the basis of a Quiz at the end of each chapter and module dissertation/ internship of four weeks.



Course structure

The certificate programs will provide in-depth exposure through a curriculum that covers a wide range of medical and technological areas, including telemedicine, data analytics, digital health policies, entrepreneurship, and more.



The curriculum is divided into three levels namely Basic, Advanced and Professional. The Basic level will include theoretical aspects of digital health, Advanced level would include technological and management aspects of digital health and Professional level will have application aspects of digital health.



Eligibility criteria

Aspiring candidates possessing a graduation degree or its equivalent with the age of 25 years as on February 2024 can apply for the Diploma Programme in Digital Health. Applicants with professional degrees are exempted from the minimum age criteria. As part of the PGCPDH and DPDH, participants will have the opportunity to attend a three-day personal immersion program at IIM Raipur offering them hands-on learning and networking opportunities.



As for admission in PG Certificate Programme in Digital Health, candidates possessing graduation degree or its equivalent with work experience of minimum two years as Doctors, Healthcare Professionals, Managers working in Healthcare Settings Paramedics and Allied Healthcare Professionals, Healthcare IT Professionals, Med-tech Professionals, Pharmaceutical Industry Professionals, Clinical Informatics Professionals, Hospital Administrators Academicians & Researchers in Healthcare, Healthcare Consultants/ Advisors, Healthcare Policy Makers, Public Sector Leaders, Community Health Centre Heads, and Primary Health Centre Heads can apply.