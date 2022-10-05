This Indore Shop Has Both Gold And Kulfi. But It's Not What You Think

"What I am wearing doesn't mean anything. You taste my kulfi and tell me how it is," says Bunty Yadav

Bunty Yadav sells kulfi at his shop in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, but when people come to him, they want the delicious treat along with a photo.

At the "Prakash Kulfi" shop, Bunty Yadav, who wears around 2 kg gold, is as much of a novelty as the kulfi - a frozen dairy desert - he has been selling for years.

With his solid gold chains, rings and bracelets, and his colourful safa or headgear, Yadav is a tourist attraction all by himself.

"What I sell is gold," he says with pride, of his kulfis.

"Rest, what I am wearing doesn't mean anything. You taste my kulfi and tell me how it is," he tells NDTV.

Yadav says he has never weighed the gold he wears.

"I kept making these ornaments. My friends made them for me. I kept wearing them and now I wear all of these..."

When pressed for an estimate, he says: "Maybe 1.5 or 2 kilos."

He is not worried about thieves, he insists. "You can wear all of this gold in Indore without any worry because it's such a safe city."

As customers seek out the "gold man of Sarafa market", he obliges them with photographs and selfies.

"I tell them, I have the best kulfi and falooda you can have. If you can tell me there's anything better, I would like to taste it. But it hasn't happened so far," he boasts.

"They eat my kulfi and take photos."