Polish PM Donald Tusk Reflects On Emotional Reunion With Blind Children He Met 16 Years Ago In Bengaluru

Some memories stay with people for years, especially those that bring together music, children and emotions. As Donald Tusk revisited Bengaluru during his recent trip to India, the Polish Prime Minister reflected on an emotional encounter from 16 years ago that had stayed with him over the years. He shared a video recalling his visit to a centre for visually impaired children in Bengaluru, where the children sang Poland's national anthem, a moment that left both the visiting Polish delegation and the children deeply moved.

In a post on X, Tusk remembered visiting the centre, run by Franciscan sisters including some from Poland, and said the emotional performance of the national anthem had brought tears to many eyes. Revisiting the children, now adults, during his latest visit to Bengaluru, he noted that they still remembered the words of Poland's national anthem, Mazurek Dabrowskiego.

Sharing the video, Tusk wrote, "16 years ago in Bengaluru, I visited, together with a Polish delegation, a centre for blind children run by Franciscan sisters, including sisters from Poland. We didn't hide our emotion when the children sang the Polish anthem."

The video shared by the Polish prime minister begins with children dressed in pink singing the national anthem. It then shows Tusk giving gifts to the children. In a light-hearted moment, he remarks that the visit was much more interesting than his political meetings.

Watch Video Here:

In his post, Tusk said that the children had sung the Polish national anthem during his visit 16 years ago, leaving everyone emotional. He added that the children, who are now adults, still remember the words of Mazurek Dabrowskiego, Poland's national anthem.

"Both they and I, we all had tears in our eyes today," Tusk added.

Tusk was on a three-day official visit to India from October 21 to 23. He arrived in the country on October 21 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on October 22.