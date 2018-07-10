Police Officers Capture Huge 13-Foot Alligator From A Public Park

The 13-foot alligator was captured from Shamrock Park.

Officers in Florida say that a 13-foot-long alligator that they captured on Sunday might be the biggest one they have ever caught. A photo shared by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office yesterday shows deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel posing with the gigantic gator that was found in a public park.

"Officers are relieved today after capturing this 13 foot gator from Shamrock Park in Venice," wrote the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) in the post accompanying the photograph.

"According to Supervisor Sellitti who has been with SCSO for 20 years, this may be the largest gator we've ever responded to," they said in their post.

The large alligator was found in Shamrock Park and was taken away by a trapper after it was captured.

Since being shared online yesterday, the video has been 'liked' over 4,000 times and collected hundreds of comments.

According to ABC News, this alligator was captured from the same park where two dogs were attacked by a gator last week.