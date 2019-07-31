Playful Seal 'Shakes Hands' With Diver, Social Media Goes Aww...

The playful grey seal approaches Ben Burville and appears to hold his hand.

Offbeat | | Updated: July 31, 2019 10:26 IST
A seal appears to shake hands with a diver in a delightful video.


A seal is seen 'shaking hands' with a scuba diver in a delightful video that was filmed off the coast of Northumberland in England. The video features Ben Burville, a medical doctor and underwater cameraman, interacting with the seal.

In the video shared on YouTube on Tuesday, the playful grey seal approaches Mr Burville and appears to hold his hand.

"To those who may be critical of any contact, please understand that the seal is 100% in control of any underwater encounters," Mr Burville said while sharing the video.

The seal even stays back to enjoy a few pets - something that has made social media go "aww".

It's not the first time Ben Burville has 'shook hands' with a seal. According to Fox News, he has been observing and filming grey seals for around 20 years.

"The front flippers of the seal can grasp much like a human hand," Mr Burville wrote almost six years ago, while sharing a similar video of a seal holding his hand on YouTube.

While Mr Burville makes contacts with seals and even likens them to underwater dogs, he warns other divers against touching them. He points out that they have powerful jaws and sharp teeth that can be dangerous.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

