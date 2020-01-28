Playful Baby Elephant Demands Keeper's Attention In Delightful Video

An "adorable" video shared by Parimal Nathwani shows a baby elephant with his keeper.

A delightful video shows a baby elephant demanding his keeper's attention and refusing to take "no" for an answer. The video was shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, and it has left many Twitter users with a smile on their faces.

According to Daily Mail, the video was filmed last year at the Mae-Sa Elephant Camp in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

In the video, the one-year-old elephant calf, named Khunsuk, reaches through his enclosure and taps his keeper, Dan Daeng, on the leg with his trunk. When Dan tries to ignore the jumbo and carry on with his work of painting the fence, the playful elephant continues prodding him till he responds.

Then, as the 20-year-old keeper stands up, grinning in exasperation, Khunsuk clambers onto the fence and affectionately pulls him closer, using his trunk.

"In this adorable video, a young #elephant affectionately reaches out to the fence painter who plays with the animal," wrote Mr Nathwani while sharing the video. "The elephant's playfulness is a treat for the eyes! A great instance of human-animal coexistence."

In this adorable video, a young #elephant affectionately reaches out to the fence painter who plays with the animal. The elephant's playfulness is a treat for the eyes! A great instance of human-animal coexistence. @WWFINDIA@moefcc@PrakashJavdekar@wti_org_india@natgeowildpic.twitter.com/uUaEFTdz8C — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 26, 2020

The video has been viewed more than 5,000 times since it was shared by Mr Nathwani on Sunday. Here is how Twitter users have reacted to it:

You can actually see the lil jumbo smiling in the video.. such beautiful majestic creatures!! 🐘 — Pooots (@pooja_bandu) January 26, 2020

This is so cute 😍😍 — Sushma Shaw (@SushmaShaw8) January 27, 2020

Very sweet, like a puppy!!! — Lynn Jones (@LynnJon53551258) January 28, 2020

Dan Daeng told Daily Mail that he was busy painting the fence and did not notice Khunsuk until he touched him. "Khunsuk has more energy than any elephant I have seen. He's very cute," he added.

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section.