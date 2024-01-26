Plane Passenger Disgusted After Another Flyer Stretches Bare, Crusty Foot Into His Space

Many Redditors expressed disgust over the flyer's brazen barefoot display.

When travelling on a plane, passengers should follow some basic etiquette and do their best to not disturb or trouble anyone seated around them. However, recently a passenger was left disgusted after a flyer seated next to him shoved his bare foot into his personal space. A photo of the passenger's foot was shared on Reddit by user r/mildlyinfuriating. "On my flight and in my bubble," the Redditor captioned the picture.

The image shows the flyer's space being violated by another passenger's calloused heel. The Redditor did not reveal where they were travelling to, nor how long the man went barefoot. However, his post quickly accumulated more than 5,000 upvotes, with many users expressing disgust over the flyer's brazen barefoot display.

Take a look at the post below:

In the comments section, one user wrote, "Ewww, that heel looks like the bottom of an English muffin". "Oh hell no. Get those crusty dusty musty toes the f**k away from me!" commented another.

A third user said that it appeared the man had fungus on his heel. "All that fungus. F**k that... tell them to move and go see a damn doctor!" they said. "Oh hell no. I'll ask you politely to move that thing, but just once. If that's an issue, I have no shame in ringing that crew bell like a world-class Karen learning about her expired coupon at an Outback Steakhouse," expressed a fourth user.

However, several other Redditors criticised the original poster (OP) for sharing the photo, rather than simply asking the man to put his shoes back on. "Tell him to move it! You're an adult, advocate for yourself!" one user wrote. "I've realized this sub [chat thread] is full of people who would rather take a photo and complain about it to strangers on the internet than actually dealing with the issue at hand," opined another.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a Redditor posted about their own in-flight experience with a fellow passenger who didn't respect their personal space. The user posted a picture showing the person behind them poking their foot beneath the seat. The image also showed the flyer's foot touching the photographer's sneakers. "Don't be this person," the Redditor captioned the photo, which was taken by a friend during a recent undisclosed flight.