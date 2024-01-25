Pic Showing Plane Passenger's Socked Foot Poking Underneath Seat Sparks Online Debate

Social media users were quick to react and hold the offender's toes on the fire.

When travelling on a plane, passengers should follow some basic etiquette and do their best to not disturb or trouble anyone seated around them. However, recently a passenger was left disgusted after a flyer behind her poked their socked foot underneath their seat. A photo of the passenger's feet was shared on Reddit by user stefahnia (r/mildlyinfuriating). "Don't be this person," the Redditor captioned the photo, which was taken by a friend during a recent undisclosed flight.

The picture shows the passenger's space being violated by a socked foot belonging to the flyer behind them. It also shows the flyer's foot touching the photographer's sneakers. "Friend sent me this from her recent flight home last weekend," the user wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the post below:

The Redditor shared the post a few days back and since then it has amassed more than 9,000 upvotes. Social media users were quick to react and hold the offender's toes on the fire.

"Just turn around and say, 'I don't think our relationship has progressed along far enough to the level of "footsie" intimacy,'" one user advised. "I'd step on their toes really hard and go oopsie," wrote another.

"I would pretend I had no idea a foot was there, and put my feet up on the bar. A bruised toe or two should make him move his foot," commented a third. "I would 1000% stomp on that foot a time or two until they got the point. I am not afraid to let people know when they are invading my personal space," added another.

Also Read | Forget FOMO, Here's Why JOMO Is Trending On Social Media Again

Some users also shared similar experiences. "This happened to me recently. Except not only was the foot just there, the guy would occasionally run his toes up my calf!! Creepy as hell. I kicked back at him a few times to no avail. My boyfriend stomping on his foot finally made it stop," one Redditor wrote.

Some, on the other hand, claimed that encroaching is unavoidable for taller passengers. "If the person behind me tapped me on the shoulder and asked if I was okay about them encroaching my space because they're large, no problem at all. Encroach away," wrote one user. "The dude might not even realize his foot is sticking into their space; it's not like you can see under the seat that's 4.5" in front of you," said another.