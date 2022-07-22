Pink Sauce: Taste, Ingredient and Other Details About Viral TikTok Product

Pink sauce is being soled by Chef Pii on TikTok.

A mysterious condiment has taken over the internet after a TikTok user shared videos of using a brightly-coloured "pink sauce" with her burger and other food items. The edible item soon started trending, sparking a flurry of memes. Many people were seen questioning the safety of the product. But all of them wanted to know what the story of "pink sauce" is and how it became popular? Videos on the topic have also appeared on other social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

What is pink sauce?

There is no information on the internet about how the pink sauce is prepared. A Miami-based TikToker Chef Pii is the creator of the product and has been selling it since July 1. She has posted several videos on her Instagram account covering tacos, gyros and chicken tenders in the pink slimy stuff. Independent said in a report that its hue and consistency has undergone many changes since June, when the first video of the product was posted.

How does it taste?

Unfortunately, that information is also not available because Chef Pii has never actually shared how the pink sauce tastes. The TikTok users sell it on the platform for $20 (nearly Rs 1,600). "It has its own taste, if you wanna taste it, buy it," she said in one of the video, according to The Daily Beast.

What is the sauce made of?

There is an official website of pink sauce, on which Chef Pii has mentioned in detail about the ingredients. The website says that the pink sauce is made using dragonfruit, sunflower seed oil, honey, chilies and garlic.

There is no protein or cholesterol but a high level of Vitamin C, according to the screenshot of the nutritional value of the "secret sauce" posted on the website.

Social media reaction

Many Twitter users claimed that the bottles were mailed to them unrefrigerated, with some even saying the packaging was busted and there was a rotten smell.

"Wait. So y'all paying $30 to have some random woman ship y'all some secret pink sauce she made in her kitchen clear across the country THROUGH USPS in THIS HEAT?" a user tweeted.

"This pink sauce thing is really motivating me to pursue my dreams, because clearly y'all will do and buy anything," another user said.