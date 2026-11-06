Pilot Spends 8 Hours Drawing GTA 6 Mural In Sky, Video Viral

Benjamin McDaniel, an American pilot, more popularly known as The Pilot Picasso, has unveiled his newest masterpiece in the sky by drawing a massive Grand Theft Auto VI mural. Combining his love of aviation and art, McDaniel spent just over eight hours navigating his Cessna Skyplane RG to execute the complex piece. Visible on flight-tracking services like FlightRadar24, the sky-mural features the GTA 6 logo below a hovering helicopter, set alongside Florida-inspired motifs including an alligator, palm trees, a sports car, and a bikini-clad woman.

From recreating famous paintings to creating messages meant to inspire others, McDaniel uses carefully planned flight paths to bring his designs to life. For the GTA 6 mural, McDaniel took off from Bentonville (QTV) airstrip in Arkansas at 11:29 am and landed back at the same airport around 7:37 pm. Meanwhile, he was up in the air for eight hours and eight minutes.

McDaniel's incredible feat was spotted by the official Flightradar24 account when he had only managed to draw the helicopter portion of the mural. As the post went viral, more aviation and gaming enthusiasts started tracking his plane.

As per McDaniel, he has to account for the aircraft's performance, turns, altitude, and location while making sure the flight can be completed safely before embarking on such creative projects.

"I spent 8 hours drawing GTA 6 in the sky, but realistically, I've been waiting 11 years for this moment," McDaniel captioned the time-lapse video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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As the post went viral, social media users were amazed by McDaniel's creativity. "This was awesome to watch! My children even thought it was the coolest thing ever," said one user, while another added: "We got GTA 6 sky art before GTA 6. But seriously, this is so crazy."

"A third commented: "My friend showed the flight path midway, and I immediately guessed GTA 6! The pilot deserves to be in the game!! Add him in a DLC, Rockstar."

Apart from GTA 6, McDaniel's creations include interpretations of famous paintings such as Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" and Edvard Munch's "The Scream."

GTA 6 arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S on November 19, with pre-loading starting on November 10.