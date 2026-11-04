Man Who Hoped To Live Long Enough To Play GTA 6 Dies 3 Weeks Before Launch

Jerry Stephens, a 25-year-old TikTok creator who hoped to live long enough to play GTA VI, has died due to a serious interstitial lung disease. Stephens, who went by the online moniker 'Void Only,' had gone viral earlier this year after video gaming fans from around the world raised more than Rs 94 lakh so that he could undergo a lung transplant and live to play the game, scheduled to be released on November 19.

Stephens' sister, Paris, revealed that Jerry died on Oct 29 from a "horrible infection" that had caused his lungs to fill with blood.

"Hi Instagram. This is Jerry's sister. I am much more active on his TikTok, but I decided to come on here for this, because you all deserve to know on here as well. Jerry sadly did not make it. His last day breathing was October 29," said Paris.

"He was so happy about all of the support that y'all showed him, and you all made his last few months beautiful. And he's now at peace. He is now at peace, and he is no longer struggling; he's no longer hurting; he's at peace. So, thank you all."

The family is planning to hold a balloon release for his supporters in the coming weeks, Paris said, adding that she would inform about the date when it is finalised.

"And my mom wants to do a balloon release for his supporters, so if you are interested, just stay tuned. I will post whenever I get the exact date of his balloon release," she said.

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Jerry's Plea

In an Instagram video titled, 'I just want to play GTA 6,' in August, Jerry detailed his current situation, highlighting that his lungs were failing and he was going to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Well, this day was inevitable. I'm at the end of my ropes. My lungs can't do it no more. So I'm going to be in the ICU until I get a lung transplant," he said at the time.

"If you would like to help, maybe my family will set up donations. I'm not sure. I always was kind of nervous to do donations because everybody needs their money. I never felt like this person deserved everybody's money, but for recovery I would definitely need help," he said.

Despite his health troubles, Jerry had been uploading music and gaming content on social media since 2022. He had spent the last four years talking about Warframe, Marvel's Spider-Man, Hitman, and GTA 6