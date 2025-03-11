Pilot Calls US Influencer "Most Beautiful" In Note. There's Backlash On Internet

A US influencer has apologised after an innocent airport moment unexpectedly went viral. Steph Bohrer, known for her lifestyle content, shared a TikTok video featuring a handwritten note left by a pilot on a brown napkin.

"I am sitting at the airport and a pilot just placed this on my table and walked away," the 23-year-old wrote, showing the message that read: "I have seen the whole world, and you are the most beautiful human in it."

Ms Bohrer was at Atlanta airport with her friend, Maya, when the note was discreetly placed in front of her by an unknown pilot.

The seemingly simple gesture quickly took off online, racking up millions of views. Taken aback by the overwhelming response, Ms Bohrer addressed the viral moment in a follow-up TikTok.

"I wasn't gonna make a follow-up video about this, but I just have been getting sent like news articles all day - like I'm literally on national news," she shared in the video.

Ms Bohrer clarified the pilot was not from her flight and that she never saw his face. It was her friend Maya who caught a glimpse, describing him as short and blond. "He placed it down, walked away... just simple. It was nice," she shared.

Ms Bohrer insisted the moment was just a simple compliment and never meant to be blown out of proportion. She apologised to the pilot, saying, "I don't think he wanted this to be on the news, and I'm really sorry."

"He was just giving me a compliment," she admitted. "I don't even know his name, signature, anything. I don't have his phone number, and it's okay."

With matchmaking speculation brewing in the comments, Ms Bohrer jokingly shut down the idea. "You don't have to set us up. I'm good," she said.

She also addressed speculation that she had written the note herself. "I did not write this. I promise, just a nice gentleman, that's all I have to say," she reassured her followers.

Earlier, a food influencer, popularly known as 'Foodpharmer', received a heartwarming note from an Air India pilot, thanking him for his informative content on packaged food. The handwritten message, signed by two pilots, praised his efforts in educating the public about reading food labels.