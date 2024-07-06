Food Influencer Gets A Thank You Note From Air India Pilot For His Informative Content - See Pic

Revant Himatsingka posted a picture of the "heartwarming" note. (Photo: Instagram/ foodpharmer)

Revant Himatsingka, popularly known by his social media handle name 'foodpharmer', regularly shares content around the ingredients and nutritional value of several popular packaged foods. Often at the receiving end of backlash from several brands, recently, the influencer received a "heartwarming" note during his Air India flight. The note was shared by the pilot of the flight, who thanked the influencer for eye-opening content. Himatsingka shared a picture of the same on his Instagram Stories. "Dear Food Pharmer (Revant), Firstly, thank you for opening our eyes with your amazing content," the note began.

"Your initiative has helped India to read the labels before making a purchase. You're a revolution for us and the coming generation who have now realised - 'Padhega India tabhi toh sahi khayega India.' It's an honour to meet you in person. God bless you. Regards, Chandni and Rinkesh" the note concluded.

"An Air India pilot wrote this heartwarming note today on a flight I took," Himatsingka added the caption.

Previously in April this year, Himatsingka posted a video on the food items offered by IndiGo Airlines, which quickly went viral on social media. In the video, the influencer says, "Most of us consider Maggi (the popular Instant noodles) to be unhealthy because it has a lot of sodium. But the shocking part is IndiGo's magic upma has 50% more sodium than Maggi". He goes on to provide exact figures from the labels of the food items to highlight his point. Furthermore, he demonstrates that IndiGo's poha has almost double the sodium content of Maggi and IndiGo's dal chawal has an almost equal content (as that of the noodles). Click here to read the full story.