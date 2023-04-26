Snake Hangs From Car Dashboard, Hides Under Seats As Rescuers Try To Catch It

It's not clear how the snake ended up in the vehicle

A man delivering a car from a dealership in the UK was left shocked after he spotted a 5-foot-long snake hanging from the dashboard of the vehicle. Notably, the delivery driver was transporting the car from a dealership in Tipton, in the West Midlands, to its new owner in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

He then pulled over at a service station near Willington and immediately called Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue to remove the snake. When the rescuers reached the scene, they were unable to find it initially, as the snake had hidden beneath the seats and gotten into the car's interior.

In a Facebook post, Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue described what happened, along with pictures of the snake.

''Mark went and met him with the aim to get the snake out but it had slithered off under the seat amongst the metalwork and couldn't be grabbed. He convinced the gentleman to drive to Burton. Luckily my dad has a shed full of tools and equipment and he was able to remove the seat from the fittings,'' the post reads.

See the post here:

The carpet, plastic trims, and the passenger side seat all had to be removed to get access as the snake ended up going inside the interior and wrapping itself around the electrical looms, according to the sanctuary's statement on Facebook.

After a while, the rescue team managed to reach the snake's head and despite nearly being bitten, they got it out safely unharmed.

The car was then reassembled and the driver was able to complete his delivery.

''Everything was put back in place and secured again and the gentleman was able to continue his journey. Luckily the customer was very understanding. I'm sure they wouldn't want a snake with their purchase!'' the post added.

It's not clear how the snake ended up in the vehicle. ''The snake was very cold and must have been in there for a few days. He's now doing well and is much more active and has an attitude,'' the post concluded.