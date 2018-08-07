Photoshop Or Trick Of Light? Latest Kardashian-Jenner Pic Confuses Internet

Notice anything weird in this Kardashian-Jenner picture?

This picture for Calvin Klein has raised a few eyebrows on the Internet.

American fashion house Calvin Klein has raised a few eyebrows with its latest photoshoot. To promote its Fall 2018 jeans and underwear campaign, Calvin Klein managed to get the Kardashian-Jenner clan together. Pictures shared on social media show Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, posing for the brand. However, it is Kourtney Kardashian's arm in a particular photograph that has sent Photoshop accusations flying.

A picture shared by Kim Kardashian on Twitter shows the Kardashian-Jenner clan posing for Calvin Klein. The picture is part of the brand's campaign with photographer Willy Vanderperre. Since being shared on August 1, the photograph has collected over 14,000 'likes'.

However, many fans seem to think that Kourtney's right arm in the photograph has been altered to look slimmer. A lot of people on Twitter accused Calvin Klein of Photoshopping the picture.

However, in a statement provided to the Insider, Calvin Klein defended the photograph and said that the slimming effect is due to lighting and lower resolution of the photos shared on social media.

"The light is hitting it which makes it slightly less defined. Unfortunately, when the image is posted to social media in a lower-resolution format, the shape of her arm loses its definition, creating the effect which social media users have commented on," they wrote.

This is not the first time that Calvin Klein has been accused of Photoshopping a Kardashian sister. In January this year, social media users accused the brand of editing Kim Kardashian's face to the point where she looked unrecognizable.

 

A post shared by CALVIN KLEIN (@calvinklein) on

What do you think? Photoshop or bad lighting? Let us know using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news


