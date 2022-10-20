Photo Of Mannequin That Looks Like Barack Obama Goes Viral

Picture shows a mannequin that closely resembles former US President Barak Obama.

Social media is a goldmine of strange and fascinating content. It is abuzz these days with a mannequin that closely resembles former United States President Barak Obama. The photo of the mannequin has been shared by a user named lilcosmicowgirl on Twitter in which it is seen wearing a sherwani, a popular outfit in India during weddings and other occasions, with silver embroidery and a matching blue stole.

obama's Diwali party outfit pic.twitter.com/Ny7c1Jl6le — vibes are ?!?!?!?! (@lilcosmicowgirl) October 18, 2022

Sharing the post, the user wrote, "Obama's Diwali party outfit."

The post has drawn a lot of attention from social media users since it was uploaded on Tuesday.

It has amassed more than 5,000 likes and hundreds of re-tweets since being shared. Several users have given amusing remarks in the post's comment area. Many users uploaded images of Mr Obama and his family that included Diwali greetings and wearing South Indian attire.

One user wrote, "Looks like the result of Dall E 2 prompt."

While sharing the post, a second user wrote, "Dripped out to celebrate Diwali in Middle Eastern countries."

A third user added, "Welcome to Chandni Chowk", talking about the popular locality in Delhi where these mannequins are displayed outside shops.