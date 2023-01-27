Photo Of American Couple's Personal Library With 32,000 Books Goes Viral, Internet Stunned

The library appears to be well-maintained with neatly stacked books.

Libraries are special in some ways. Perhaps it's the intoxicating smell of rows and rows of books, the promise of discovering new writers or nostalgia for old favourites. Whatever the reason, it's not very difficult to sense why book lovers get lost in the stacks. For many avid readers, having a personal library is a dream. Many people take great pleasure not only in reading but also collecting books. A picture of an American couple's collection of books in their personal library is going viral on the internet and users are simply stunned.

The picture was shared by user Kathleen O'Neal Gear, an American archaeologist and writer on Twitter. She shared the pictures from her personal library which has around 32,000 books. The library appears to be well-maintained with neatly stacked books. She captioned the post as, "Our personal library has about 32,000 books. I guess other people bought cars and boats..."

Our personal library has about 32,000 books. I guess other people bought cars and boats… pic.twitter.com/fXUdCzb0Qk — Kathleen O'Neal Gear (@GearBooks) January 25, 2023

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the post has amassed two million views and over 44,500 likes. Around three thousand users retweeted the post.

"I am both proud and humbled by this!" remarked a user.

"I'm so jealous right now!" added a second user.

"Wow, now THAT is a personal library." said another person.

Another user added, "Yeah, I have about the same number. On my Kindle. And I can take it with me just about anywhere... and I still have space for all my stuff."

A bibliophile commented, "I grew up in a house full of books; we had room dividers made of bookshelves. Now I probably have as many as that long wall on the left, but they are scattered throughout the house. I love books!"

Several users also shared their personal libraries with their collection of books.

Featured Video Of The Day Sonu Sood Goes On Camel Patrol