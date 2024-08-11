PhD Student Travels Across China For 134 Days Without A Phone, Shares His Experience

His research focuses on the profound impact of digitalisation on human lives.

In today's digital age, smartphones have become an essential tool for daily life, making it challenging to imagine living without one. Phones keep us connected to family, friends and work and provide instant access to information, news, and knowledge. However, a PhD student in China recently embarked on an exciting adventure, travelling across the country for 134 days without a phone.

According to the South China Morning Post, Yang Hao, a PhD student, left his hometown of Taiyuan, the capital of Shanxi province, in November, and travelled extensively for six months, covering an impressive 24 provinces and regions. He left his mobile phone and computer at home, opting instead for two internet-free cameras to document his experiences.

''I feel that the mobile phone is like a digital organ for us. We cannot do many things without one. So I wanted to explore what happens if we have no internet access at all. What's the experience like, say, for several months?'' Mr Hao said.

Needless to say, his technology-free journey across China was laden with challenges. Simple tasks became daunting obstacles, like booking a hotel or hailing a taxi. Without a mobile phone, he had to rely on old-school methods, often resulting in frustrating experiences. Many shops didn't have card machines, leaving him scrambling to find ATMs to withdraw cash. But by engaging with fellow travellers and locals, he found creative solutions to his problems.

''Almost everybody who heard I was not using a mobile was shocked. Some asked if I was doing anything bad, some wondered if I was doing a special job, while others thought it was interesting to live with no mobile,'' he said.

However, Mr Hao found a surprising benefit to his phone-free journey. Without the constant ping of notifications and social media, he was able to devote himself to more meaningful pursuits. He spent his time reading books, writing, and reflecting. His journey finally came full circle in April when he returned home, bringing with him a wealth of new experiences and insights.

''I am like an ancient man who has time-travelled to the modern day. All those troubles and joys made me excited. It was a great life experience,” Mr Hao said.

This digital detox was no coincidence, as his research focuses on the profound impact of digitalisation on human lives. He is now planning to publish a book compiling the articles he penned during his journey, offering a written chronicle of his adventures. He is also working on a documentary, based on the films he shot while on the road.