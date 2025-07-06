PhD And Oxford Graduate Becomes Food Delivery Worker In China: "It's not a bad job"

Ding Yuanzhao, a 39-year-old man in China, gained attention on social media for being "the food delivery worker with the highest education level". He has a remarkable educational background, including a degree from Oxford, but failed to find a suitable job, The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Ding holds degrees from some top universities, including Tsinghua University from where he completed his bachelor's degree in chemistry. He gained a master's degree in energy engineering from Peking University.

He received a PhD in biology from Nanyang Technological University. Additionally, he obtained a degree in biodiversity from the University of Oxford.

Currently, he is working as a food delivery rider.

Ding faced significant challenges in the job market, sending out numerous resumes and attending over 10 interviews without securing a suitable position. He worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the National University of Singapore but ended up becoming a food delivery rider due to difficulties in finding a suitable job.

"It is a stable job. I can support my family with this income. If you work hard, you can earn a decent living. It's not a bad job," Ding shared on social media as reported by SCMP. "One advantage of delivering food is that you can get your workout in at the same time."

He noted that job roles don't define worth as many people end up in similar jobs regardless of academic achievements. He also said that delivery work has value and a stable job that allows him to support his family and contribute to society.

As he is "too shy to seek customers on his own," he chose not to work as a private tutor for young students. However, he has encouraged students who have just completed China's national university entrance exam to stay positive.

As per the report, some social media users questioned the value of education, while others praised Ding's decision, highlighting his resilience and proactive approach to life's challenges.