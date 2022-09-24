People Perform Garba Inside Swimming Pool Ahead Of Navratri

The celebrations for Navratri are set to begin on Monday.

It is always a treat to watch people embracing their culture through dance and music. Now with Navratri just around the corner, one such video has surfaced online that shows a group performing Gujarati folk dance garba. But, it's not an ordinary performance as instead of a stage or a ground, the group is seen grooving inside a swimming pool.



In the clip, uploaded by news agency ANI on Twitter, a group of men and women can be seen dancing to the hit Navratri song 'Chogada' from the 2018 film 'Loveyatri'. The performance was organised in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

At the time of writing this, the clip amassed more than 17k views on Twitter where many praised the unique twist given to a folk dance.

A user lauded the dance instructor for choreographing such a delightful dance.

Kudos to Masterji ☺️???????? — Aman Bansal ???????? (@bansalaman3) September 24, 2022

Some tagged it as the “pani wala dance”.

Pani wala dance ???????? — Rajesh kumar (@rajeshkumarp29) September 24, 2022

This user seemed quite excited about the idea.

Swimming pool ✔️



Now time for some ????????#Garbha — नव भारत (@imridul2k) September 24, 2022

The celebrations for Navratri are set to begin on Monday and people have started practicing garba to show off their moves on dandia nights. Few days ago, another video was shared on the Internet showing several men, women, and children performing garba and honing some dancing skills together.

#WATCH | People practice Garba ahead of Navratri in Gujarat's Surat (19.09) pic.twitter.com/PnR07gYQrV — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

Navratri is a nine-day festival which is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour. Devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and seek their blessings. This year, the festivities will begin on September 26, and culminate on October 5.