People Are Throwing Cheese At Babies In Bizarre New #Cheesed Challenge

The 'Cheesed Challenge' involves throwing slices of cheese at toddlers, pets, family and friends.

A bizarre social media trend has taken over the Internet, and it involves throwing cheese slices at babies. As strange and inexplicable as it may sound, that is all there is to the 'Cheesed Challenge'. According to NBC News, the prank first gained popularity when a Twitter user by the name @unclehxlmes posted a video where he 'cheesed' a baby, who he claimed was his brother. He later deleted the video and apologised, admitting that he saw the video on Facebook and uploaded it as his own on Twitter as a joke.

By then, however, the challenge had taken off, and videos of people throwing cheese slices at toddlers, pets, brothers, sisters and friends had flooded social media. Most videos show people approaching unsuspecting toddlers with slices of cheese and throwing them at their faces. The videos have collected millions of views, but also a lot of criticism.

Thankfully he likes cheese pic.twitter.com/5cE4SrgaR3 — shelbyjane (@shelbslord) February 28, 2019

According to NBC News, Children's Rights executive director Sandy Santana asked parents to treat their children with "care" while adding that the stunt did not amount to child abuse.

"This phenomenon is not child abuse and is generally not meant to harm the child," he said. "But parents should, first and foremost, treat their children with care. Throwing cheese at helpless babies can, in some cases, shock them and lead to unnecessary discomfort. Is that really worth a few social media likes?"

The sentiment was echoed by many on Twitter, who asked others to stop with the Cheesed Challenge:

I just really don't understand why anyone would throw cheese at a baby for likes.#cheesed — Michelle Guido (@heyyguido) March 5, 2019

The #cheesechallenge is stupid. If you think it's funny to toss cheese on a toddler should you even have kids? — EmeraldElegance (@EmeraldRuby39) March 4, 2019

