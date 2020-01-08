Peel An Egg In 10 Seconds With This Hack. 3 Million Views For Video

The viral video shows how to peel a boiled egg cleanly and within seconds.

A video on how to peel a boiled egg has taken Twitter by storm. Posted on Sunday, the egg peeling hack has been receiving a lot of attention on the microblogging platform. The video, less than 10 seconds long, displays a technique that would allow people to peel a boiled egg cleanly and within seconds.

In the video, a person is seen placing a boiled egg inside a glass and filling the glass with cold water. The glass is then shaken firmly for a few seconds before the egg is taken out. On squeezing the egg gently, its shell slips right off.

Watch the egg peeling hack below:

The egg hack has garnered more than 3.7 million views and 74,000 'likes' since being shared online. Many expressed surprise at the video, while others worried about the tap left running in it.

It has also sparked a debate about whether or not the trick actually works. A number of people who tried the trick at home reported that it did not work for them.

This isn't the only kitchen hack that has left Twitter impressed. In June last year, a garlic peeling hack had gone massively viral online.

