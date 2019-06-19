21 Million Views For Garlic Peeling Hack That's Blowing People's Minds

A garlic peeling hack has gone viral online with over 21 million views.

As anyone who has ever tried to peel garlic will attest to - the whole process can be a pain. Perhaps that is why when a Twitter user posted a miraculously fast way of peeling garlic, the video went massively viral in no time. The garlic peeling hack was shared by Twitter user '@VPestilenZ', who wrote: "As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!"

The video shows them sticking a knife into a garlic clove and pulling it out, leaving the peel behind. Given that this method doesn't get hands sticky and doesn't involve struggling to hold the tiny cloves in place, it's no wonder that the Internet has given it a huge thumbs up.

Take a look at the viral video below:

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

👌 pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj — 𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 🌑 (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

Since being shared online, the video has collected more than 21 million views and a ton of comments, with many thanking the original poster. Among the many admirers it has found are model and chef Chrissy Teigen and United States' Democrat Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

While Chrissy proclaimed her shock with a long "what", Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez simply used the mindblown emoji.

Amazed reactions to the video have even been curated into a Twitter Moment. Here is what other Twitter users had to say about the garlic peeling hack:

Not sure how I never knew about this. I lament when I consider how much more garlic I could have used during all these years had I only known of this technique. — Mr. Business (@MasterBismuth) June 17, 2019

Well this just changed my blinking life — Fay Ripley (@FayRipley) June 17, 2019

Will you be trying this garlic peeling hack at home? Let us know using the comments section.